WATERVILLE, Maine (AP) — One person died and three others were injured when a floor of an apartment building for senior residents caught fire on Monday morning, authorities in Maine said.

The fire took place in a multistory apartment tower in the central Maine city of Waterville. Waterville Fire-Rescue said the origin of the fire was still under investigation later in the day Monday.

Fire officials did not identify the person who died in the fire. They said resuscitation efforts were initiated, but the person was later pronounced dead.

The three people injured in the fire were taken to a hospital for treatment. Their conditions were not immediately available.

The building includes about 50 units. Waterville Housing Authority manages the building, Waterville Fire-Rescue officials said.

The housing authority and Red Cross are seeking alternative housing for tenants displaced by the fire, Waterville Fire-Rescue officials said.