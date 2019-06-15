1 dead, 3 wounded in California Costco shooting

CORONA, Calif. (AP) — Southern California police say a shooting inside a Costco Wholesale store Friday night left one person dead and three people wounded.

The suspect was taken into custody by police in Corona, about 50 miles (80.5 kilometers) east of downtown Los Angeles.

Those injured, which includes an off-duty officer from another agency, were transported to local hospitals in unknown conditions.

Lt. Jeff Edwards says the gunman was arguing with someone when he pulled out a gun and killed the man.

Witnesses described terror and chaos as several shots rang out. Shoppers and employees hid in a refrigerated room or stampeded outside.

Police say the alleged gunman claimed to be injured and was taken to a hospital.

