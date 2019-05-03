1 dead, 31 displaced after blaze rips through multi-family homes in Chelsea

CHELSEA, MASS. (WHDH) - One person died and more than 30 people are displaced following a three-alarm fire that tore through two apartment buildings Friday in Chelsea, officials say.

Firefighters responding to a two-family residence at 48 Watts St. about 5 p.m. were met with heavy smoke and intense flames.

The fire started in the rear of the first floor and eventually spread to a three-family home at 109 Highland St.

A man in his 30s was discovered dead in a small room near the rear of 48 Watts St.

Alejandro Castillo, who owns the home on Highland Street, said the fire from the first home melted his siding and got into his roof.

“Smoke coming on the top of my house … when I go to my neighbors I see big fire,” he said.

Castillo, who lives in the building, told everyone inside to get out, including his wife, who he says is sick from diabetes.

Firefighters went searching inside for her insulin while also trying to get both fires under control.

Thirty-one people were displaced between the two buildings. There were no reported injuries.

Chelsea Deputy Fire Chief Michael Masucci said responding crews were initially told that some residents were missing.

“When I pulled up, we had heavy fire showing on the first floor rear, which caught the exposure building on Highland Street,” he said. ‘When we first pulled up, we had two people unaccounted for. The companies did a primary search that came up negative.”

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

