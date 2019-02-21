BLANDFORD, MASS. (WHDH) - One person died and four others were injured following a four-vehicle crash on Interstate 90 in Blandford early Thursday morning.

Troopers responding to I-90 around 2:40 a.m. discovered that a tractor-trailer traveling eastbound had lost control before crashing into another tractor-trailer, a box truck and a pickup truck, according to state police.

Five people were transported to Baystate Medical Center, where state police say one person was pronounced dead.

The four others reportedly suffered minor injuries.

The highway near mile marker 31 remains closed as state police investigate and clear the scene.

The speed limit on I-90 has been reduced to 40 mph as a wintry mix moves through the state.

