ATTLEBORO, MASS. (WHDH) - One person died and four others were injured following a car crash in Attleboro early Thursday morning.

Troopers responding to Interstate 95 at exit 3 around 2 a.m. temporarily closed down all southbound lanes as they investigated.

A total of five people sustained injuries as a result of the crash, including one person who died and another who was left in critical condition, state police said.

The cause remains under investigation.

The highway has since reopened.

