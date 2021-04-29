1 dead, 4 seriously injured following crash in Lawrence

LAWRENCE, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are investigating a crash that left one person dead and four others seriously injured in Lawrence early Thursday morning.

Emergency crews responding to a crash at the intersection of Winthrop Avenue and South Union Street just before 12:30 a.m. found two cars significantly damaged with debris and glass scattered across the roadway.

One person was pronounced dead at the scene and four others were transported to Lawrence General Hospital with serious injuries, according to Lawrence police.

No additional information has been released.

