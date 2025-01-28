WEYMOUTH, MASS. (WHDH) - Four people were hurt and one died after a house under construction collapsed in Weymouth on Tuesday.

The Norfolk District Attorney’s Office confirmed Mario Diaz Obando, a 29-year-old from Fall River, died at South Shore Hospital after suffering critical injuries.

Security footage from a nearby convenience store shows the house collapse around noon as winds picked up.

Weymouth Deputy Fire Chief Tom Murphy says the single family home on Vine Street caved in.

Crews had to stabilize the roof to get inside.

“Our crews found at least one person trapped,” said Deputy Fire Chief Murphy. “They were able to extricate that person… [They] were located between the first and second floors.”

Murphy says the four other workers were hurt, but were able to escape on their own and were taken to a local hospital.

“Terrible. Terrible,” said Kelly Keating, who works nearby. “I can’t believe what I saw, but like I said… that gust of wind happened right before. Maybe [it] had something to do with it. I don’t know.”

“It was a very strong gust of wind out of nowhere,” said witness Sonny Nguyen. “Very violent wind. The power line was just wobbling up and down. I’ve never seen that before.”

The exact cause of the collapse is currently under investigation by OSHA and several other agencies.

Work on the house has halted at this time.

