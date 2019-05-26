1 dead, 5 hurt in head-on crash in Rhode Island

WEST WARWICK, R.I. (AP) — Authorities say one person was killed and five others were hurt in a head-on car crash in West Warwick.

Police say the vehicles collided on Providence Street at about 9:30 p.m. Saturday.

Authorities say two children were transported to Hasbro Children’s Hospital in Providence, and four adults were transported to Kent and Rhode Island hospitals. One of those adults, 70-year-old Ferial Alrifel, of West Warwick, was later pronounced dead. Her cause of death remains under investigation.

No other names or ages were released.

Both vehicles sustained heavy damage and had to be towed from the scene.

The accident remains under investigation, but police say operator impairment is not suspected at this time.

