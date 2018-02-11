1 dead, 5 injured in Salem, NH apartment fire

SALEM, N.H. (WHDH) - One person is dead after a fire in Salem, New Hampshire.

The fire broke out at an apartment building on Cluff Crossing Road late Saturday night.

Firefighters say four people were rescued with ladders. A fifth person had to jump from a third-floor window. Those people all suffered minor injuries.

Salem Fire posted a photo from the front of the apartment building showing large scorch marks from the flames.

Investigators are trying to determine the cause of the fire.

2nd alarm 99 Cluff Crossing Rd 1 fatality, multiple people rescued over ladders and from within. pic.twitter.com/uYSzR1oOYv — Salem Fire Dept (@SalemFD) February 11, 2018

