1 dead, 6 displaced after multi-alarm blaze rips through Stoughton home

STOUGHTON, MASS. (WHDH) - An elderly woman has died and six adults have been displaced after a three-alarm fire ripped through a multi-family home in Stoughton early Saturday morning.

Emergency crews responding to a report of smoke on Grove Street around 3:40 a.m. found heavy flames shooting out of the upper half of the 2.5-story building, fire officials said.

Resident Jim Ravanis said he was woken up around 2:30 a.m. by his upstairs neighbor, who told him a fire had broken out in the home. He and other residents tried to rescue an elderly resident who was unable to make it out of the multi-family home on her own.

“The landlord was already at the top of the stairs and the smoke was so thick. We tried once to get into the hallway to get her, but we couldn’t breathe and we couldn’t see,” said resident Jim Ravanis.

The elderly woman, believed to be in her 90s, found injured and unconscious in her bed on the second floor by firefighters was taken to Good Samaritan Hospital, where she was later pronounced dead. Her name has not been released.

There were seven people inside at the time of the fire, including four residents and three visitors. Six people have been displaced by the fire, according to fire officials.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.