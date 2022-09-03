TYNGSBORO, MASS. (WHDH) - Police say a pickup truck and car collided on Frost Road around 3:45 p.m. Saturday.

One of the three women inside the car was taken to Lowell General Hospital, where she was pronounced dead. Two other women in the car were taken by medical helicopter to Massachusetts General Hospital with unknown injuries.

The two adults and two children inside the pickup truck were taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Although police say it appears the vehicles crashed head-on, the cause of the crash is still under investigation.

