TOWNSEND, MASS. (WHDH) - One driver has died in a head-on car crash that injured six other people in two cars in Townsend.

Shortly after 5:30 p.m. Monday, Townsend Police responded to the crash at Main Street near the intersection with Route 13 for a report of a crash. Three people in a sedan and four people in an SUV had sustained injuries. The driver of the sedan has since died from their injuries.

All seven people involved in the crash were transported from the scene with serious injuries.

One of the victims suffered a heart attack but was revived by first responders on site and flown to a local hospital, and a second victim was also medflighted. The remaining people were also taken to the hospital with serious injuries, officials said.

A preliminary investigation indicated that the sedan crossed the center line and collided with the SUV, which was traveling in the opposite direction. The crash remains under investigation by Townsend Police, the State Police and the Middlesex District Attorney’s Office.

