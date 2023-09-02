LYNN, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are investigating after a shooting in Lynn left seven people injured and at least one person dead early Saturday morning, officials said.

The shooting took place around 2:20 a.m. near 189 Essex Street during a house party, and seven people were transported to local hospitals.

Officials said one person was killed, two victims are in critical condition and four suffered non-life threatening injuries.

In a press conference around 11 a.m., officials said they believe the attack was targeted and came from a vehicle.

DA Tucker expressed: “This horrendous act of violence has impacted the families of the victims, the neighborhood, and the entire city. We will expend every resource in pursuit of justice and holding those responsible to be accountable for perpetrating this violence,” the Essex County District Attorney Paul Tucker said in a statement.

