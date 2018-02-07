1 dead, 8 displaced by fire at multi-family home in Taunton

TAUNTON, MA (WHDH) - A devastating fire ripped through a three-family home in Taunton, destroying valuables and taking the life of one man.

The flames broke out at 246 Washington Street late Tuesday night.

“You know, I don’t know what to do. Everything is gone. My kids are devastated; that’s all we have,” said Kristie Podolske.

Podolske’s third-floor neighbor and friend, 54-year-old Robert Botellio, died at the scene, according to the Bristol County District Attorney’s office.

“He’s really close with us. We’ve known him for a long time. He’s lived here since before we lived her,” Podolske said.

Firefighters arrived to the home around 11 p.m. to find heavy fire and smoke originating from the third floor.

Eight people, including Padolske’s two children, boyfriend and their dog, were all forced from their homes.

An investigation into the cause of the fire is ongoing.

