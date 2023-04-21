ROWLEY, MASS. (WHDH) - One person died Friday after a fire broke out in a home in Rowley, state and local officials announced.

The state Department of Fire Services said Rowley firefighters responded to a site on Railroad Avenue after a report of smoke shortly after 4 a.m.

Officials said firefighters arriving at the scene and moving into the home found one person, described as an older adult male, who was pronounced dead after being taken to an area hospital.

Rowley Fire Chief Mike Emery said the first firefighters entering the home did not hear smoke alarms.

Fire crews from seven area communities aided Rowley firefighters on scene at Friday’s fire, which officials said great to three alarms.

The cause of the fire remained under investigation as of Friday afternoon, though officials said it did not appear suspicious.

