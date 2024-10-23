HOPKINTON, MASS. (WHDH) - One person was killed and five others were treated following a multiple vehicle crash involving a tractor-trailer on the Mass Pike late Tuesday night.

Massachusetts State Police said troopers responded to the crash on I-90 westbound in Hopkinton at 11:40 p.m.

Two of the victims were trapped in their vehicle and had to be freed.

This is a developing story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest updates.

