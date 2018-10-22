1 dead after boating accident on Connecticut lake

BROOKFIELD, Conn. (AP) — State environmental police say one man has died in a boating accident in Connecticut.

The Department of Energy and Environmental Protection says officers responded to Candlewood Lake in Brookfield at about 12:30 p.m. Sunday for reports of a capsized 17-foot boat.

One of the men on the boat was unhurt but the other was taken to Danbury Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

No names were released.

The accident remains under investigation.

Brookfield First Selectman Steve Dunn tells The News-Times the men were fishing and the boat was swamped in the high winds and choppy waters. He says he was told neither man was wearing a life vest.

It was the second death on the lake this year.

(Copyright (c) 2018 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)