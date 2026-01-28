BRIDGEWATER, MASS. (WHDH) - Police responded to a fatal pedestrian crash in Bridgewater Tuesday evening.

On Tuesday, around 5:15 p.m., police responded to the area of 792 Pleasant Street for reports of someone hit by a car.

Police say the pedestrian was taken to Boston Medical Center via ambulance and was later pronounced dead. Police have not identified the fatality at this time.

The driver stayed at the scene following the crash.

The crash is under investigation at this time.

(Copyright (c) 2025 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)