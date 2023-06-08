SMITHFIELD, R.I. (WHDH) - One person was killed and several others were injured Wednesday when a car crashed into a Subway location in Smithfield, Rhode Island, officials said.

The car slammed entirely into the building before slamming into a back wall, leaving behind a trail of destruction in the Subway while also damaging a Planet Fitness gym.

Deputy Fire Chief Steven Quattrini said crews arriving at the scene found two people trapped under the car. Quattrini said six people were taken to area hospitals.

In a statement, Smithfield police said they responded to the scene off Putnam Pike shortly before 3 p.m.

Dan Silva and his wife belong to the Planet Fitness that was also damaged.

“We were just coming back home and my wife asked ‘Is the gym going to be open tomorrow’ and I said ‘Well let’s take a quick ride and find out,’” he said.

Silva said he’s seen people speeding in the area around the crash site before.

“It’s a straightaway, people tend to maybe go a little bit too fast,” he said.

Officials said both the Subway and the Planet Fitness were closed as of Wednesday night.

While the cause of the crash remained under investigation, Quattrini said it did appear the driver was speeding.

Activity continued at the site of the crash around 9 p.m. Wednesday, with crews seen boarding up the hole left in the Subway.

