1 dead after fatal ATV crash in Middleborough

MIDDLEBOROUGH, MASS. (WHDH) - Middleborough police says one man has died while riding an all-terrain vehicle.

Emergency crews responding to reports of the crash in a cranberry bog off of Stone Street around 12:40 a.m. found the side-by-side style all-terrain vehicle submerged in a pond with the driver trapped inside, according to a release issued by police.

The driver was transported to Beth Israel Deaconess Hospital in Plymouth where he was later pronounced dead.

No other injuries were reported.

The accident is under investigation by the Middleborough Police Department and the Massachusetts Environmental Police.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)