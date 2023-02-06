MEDFORD, MASS. (WHDH) - One person is dead after a fire at a commercial building in Medford, officials said.

The fire broke out at 58 Swan Street early Sunday morning. Police say someone on scene told them a worker had been sleeping inside the business.

Officers say they found the employee in the bathroom and rushed him to the hospital.

The medical examiner is working to identify the victim.

