1 dead after fire in Northfield, NH

NORTHFIELD, N.H. (WHDH) - Police and fire officials are investigating a blaze that left one man dead in Northfield, New Hampshire Saturday morning, the fire marshal’s office said.

Firefighters responding to reports of a fire at 354 Shaker Road at 4 a.m. found a detached garage heavily engulfed in flame, fire officials said. After the fire was extinguished, officials found a deceased man inside the garage.

The identification of man and cause of death are being withheld pending an autopsy.

No other information was immediately available. Officials are still investigating the cause of the blaze.

