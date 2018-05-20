ROCHESTER, Mass. (WHDH) – One person has died after a fast-moving house fire in Rochester. The fire broke out Sunday morning at a house on Walnut Plain Road.

Drone video showed flames and heavy smoke pouring through the roof. It appears the fire damaged both the home and a nearby shed or garage.

The fire department pulled one person from the fire. The person, whose name has not been released, was taken to the hospital where they later died.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

