1 dead after mother, 2 children struck in Revere

REVERE, MASS. (WHDH) - Revere and state police are investigating after a mother and her two children were hit by a vehicle in Revere, killing one of the pedestrians.

The crash at the intersection of Route 145 and North Shore Road occurred at 5 p.m., according to state police.

Family on the scene say a mother was walking with her six-year-old daughter and two-month-old baby when they were hit.

The conditions of each are unknown, but police confirm there was one fatality.

No additional information was immediately available.

