1 dead after fire rips through multi-family home in Waltham

WALTHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - A man died Monday night after a multi-alarm blaze ripped through a home in Waltham, fire officials said.

Firefighters responding around 6:30 p.m. to a report of a person trapped in a multi-family home on Rumford Street found an unconscious resident on the third floor.

“Companies made an aggressive interior attack,” Waltham Fire Chief Tom MacInnis said. “The victim was found in a third-floor bathroom.”

The victim, whose name has not been released, died after being pulled from the burning home, according to MacInnis.

MacInnis noted that crews were met by heavy fire upon arrival, making it difficult to gain entry into the home.

A fire rips through this Waltham multi-family home killing a man who lived on the third floor. Firefighters say his brother tried to get him out but the fire was aggressive and the smoke was too thick. Live at 11pm @7News #7News pic.twitter.com/R8goakp8ny — Nathalie Pozo (@Nathalie7News) June 5, 2018

Neighbors said they heard screaming and banging coming from the victim’s apartment.

“We started hearing a banging on our back door and there was a man screaming,” Emily Varley said. “He was calling for his brother.”

The victim’s brother made an attempt to save him, but could not make it through aggressive flames and thick smoke, MacInnis said.

No additional details were immediately available.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

