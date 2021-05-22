1 dead after multi-alarm blaze rips through Stoughton home

STOUGHTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A woman has died after a three-alarm fire ripped through a multi-family home in Stoughton early Saturday morning.

Emergency crews responding to a report of smoke on Grove Street around 3:40 a.m. found heavy flames shooting out of the upper half of the 2.5-story building, fire officials said.

A woman found injured and unconscious in her bed on the second floor was taken to the hospital, where she was later pronounced dead. Her name has not been released.

There were seven people inside at the time of the fire, including four residents and three visitors.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

