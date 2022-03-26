BOSTON (WHDH) - Officials are investigating a partial building collapse at the Government Center parking garage that sent at least one person to the hospital, firefighters said Saturday.

Streets around the garage over the Haymarket MBTA stop, which has been undergoing demolition, were closed off as firefighters and police swarmed the scene at 1 Congress Street shortly before 6 p.m. The station had been shut down earlier for a planned demolition, officials said.

Officials officials said one person was taken to the hospital. Roads all around the scene, including entering the Sumner Tunnel, were closed down and police asked people to avoid the area.

Companies working at a partial building collapse at 1 Congress St.

