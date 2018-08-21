1 dead after police pursuit, shootout in Rochester, NH

ROCHESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - One person was killed Monday afternoon in a shootout with police after a car pursuit came to a crashing end in Rochester, New Hampshire, law enforcement sources said.

Police officers shot and killed Douglas Heath, 38, who they had been pursuing in the area of Oak Street and Route 125, according to Attorney General Gordon J. MacDonald, New Hampshire Police Colonel Christopher J. Wagner, and Rochester Police Chief Paul Toussaint, who held a joint press conference Monday night outside Rochester Police Department.

Officials say that on Aug. 15, Rochester issued a briefing form that police had credible information that Heath was staying at a location in Rochester, that he may be in possession of three firearms, and he had no intention of going to jail. Police also indicated that Heath had several warrants, including one for trafficking narcotics and another for fleeing from Maine State Police.

Monday, at about 3 p.m., police located Heath’s car, and a short time later, they pursued the vehicle.

Heath’s car crashed about 3:15 p.m. at the intersection of Oak Street and Route 125, according to officials.

As he exited the vehicle from the passenger’s side, an exchange of gunfire reportedly occurred.

Austin McKenzie says he witness Heath open fire towards the officers.

“He proceeded to get out of the passenger side, kind of rolled back, fired into the air, fired another shot towards the police cruisers and that’s basically when they open fire,” he recalled.

Heath was struck in the exchange and died at the scene, officials said.

An autopsy is scheduled for him on Thursday.

No officers or private citizens were physically injured during the incident.

McKenzie recorded video of the gunfire exchange, which will aid officials with their investigation.

