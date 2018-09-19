1 dead after single-car crash in Worcester

WORCESTER (WHDH) - A single-car crash in Worcester Tuesday night left a man dead, according to Worcester Police.

Officers responding to the area of 64 Blithewood Ave. about 10:37 p.m. said members of the Worcester Fire Department were using mechanical means to remove the single passenger from the crashed vehicle before freeing him and sending him to a local hospital, where he later died.

A preliminary investigation revealed that the 62-year-old male operator, whose name was not released, was driving his 2005 Mercedes south on Blithewood Avenue when it left the roadway and struck a tree adjacent to the southbound lane.

Police say the operator was trapped inside the vehicle when first responders arrived at the scene, and due to the severity of the impact, the vehicle began to catch on fire, but a resident living nearby was able to extinguish it prior to the arrival of fire personnel.

The investigation is ongoing.

