ABINGTON, MASS. (WHDH) - One person is dead after an MBTA Commuter Rail train and an SUV were involved in a crash in Abington Wednesday, officials said.

At around noon, the train hit the vehicle in the area of 242 Centre St., according to the MBTA Transit Police.

Officials determined the crossing gates were down and the safety warning system was fully engaged when a woman drove a car through the right-of-way.

The driver was pronounced dead at the scene.

SKY-7 spotted the stopped train and damaged car near Centre and Park avenues soon after the crash.

Police were on scene. No additional information was immediately available.

