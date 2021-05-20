1 dead, another rescued from fast-moving Webster fire

WEBSTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Fire officials are investigating a deadly blaze that raced through a multi-family home in Webster overnight.

Firefighters responding to a reported fire on High Street around 9:40 p.m. found a woman standing on the roof of the home as flames shot out of the side of the structure, according to Webster Fire Chief Brian Hickey.

The woman managed to make it to safety after a ladder was brought over by a neighbor, Hickey said.

After the fire was extinguished, crews located a body in the building. The victim’s name has not been released.

There were no other reported injuries.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

