1 dead, another rescued in multi-family house fire in Webster

WEBSTER, MASS. (WHDH) - One person died and another had to be rescued as flames tore through a multi-family home in Webster late Wednesday night.

Firefighters responding to a reported fire on High Street around 9:40 p.m. found a woman standing on the roof of a home as heavy flames blew out of the side of the building, according to Webster Fire Chief Brian Hickey.

A person brought a ladder over from one of the neighbors and were able to get her off the roof, Hickey said.

Another person died in the fire, Hickey added. Their name has not been released.

Crews battling the blaze had to retreat from the home because the flames had started to roll over their heads, Hickey explained.

Once the fire was brought under control, firefighters went back inside and located the deceased person.

None of the firefighters sustained any injuries.

The house has been deemed a complete loss.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

