RAYNHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - One person died and another suffered serious injuries following a five-car crash on Interstate 495 in Raynham on Tuesday morning.

Troopers responding to a report of a serious crash on the northbound side of the highway just before the Route 138 exit around 7:15 a.m. found five vehicles, including one which was pulling a trailer, had been involved in the crash, according to state police.

One motorist, whose name has not been released, was pronounced dead, state police said.

Another victim who had been operating a different vehicle, but was believed to be out of his vehicle when he was struck, suffered serious injuries and was transported to an area hospital, state police added.

Officials initially shut down all lanes on the northbound side of the highway but only the right travel lane remained closed as of noon.

No additional information has been released.

An investigation remains ongoing.

In #Raynham I-495 NB at Exit 22, RTL remains closed, CTL & LTL have reopened. https://t.co/q6xW5fEn6i — Mass. Transportation (@MassDOT) November 9, 2021

Tprs and other responders continue to work serious crash, Rt 495 north, Raynham, involving multiple vehicles including tractor trailer unit. Life threatening injuries. Traffic on 495 NB being diverted to Rt 24. — Mass State Police (@MassStatePolice) November 9, 2021

