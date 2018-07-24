1 dead, child injured in highway crash with ejections

ROCKY HILL, Conn. (AP) — One person has died and a toddler is in critical condition after a three-vehicle crash on a Connecticut highway that sent passengers flying out onto the road.

State police say the child was among three people ejected from one of the vehicles in the wreck on Interstate 91 southbound in Rocky Hill on Tuesday morning. A Jeep flipped onto its side and a child car seat could be seen off the side of the highway.

Sixty-year-old Benjamin Bidwell was killed after he collided with two other cars and his Jeep rolled over, ejecting him and two of his passengers, including his 2-year-old son.

The child was taken to Connecticut Children’s Medical Center in Hartford. Another driver was taken to the hospital.

The crash forced the closure of all southbound lanes for nearly three hours.

