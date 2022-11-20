WALTHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - One person has died and more than two dozen others were hospitalized after a shuttle bus crash in Waltham late Saturday night, officials said.

The college said a bus contracted by Brandeis University was returning to campus from a Cambridge and Boston route when it was involved in a crash on South Street in Waltham.

Paramedics transported 27 people, most of whom are Brandeis students, to area hospitals.

One person died, their name has not been released.

Brandeis has notified students, faculty, and staff about the accident and counseling services will be provided.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)