BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston police are investigating a shooting in Dorchester late Monday night that left one person dead, officials said.

Officers responding to a reported shooting in the area of 114 Devon St. around 10:30 p.m. found an adult male suffering from a life-threatening gunshot wound, according to police. The individual was pronounced dead on scene.

The department’s Homicide Unit is investigating the incident.

No additional information was immediately available.

