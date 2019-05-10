1 dead in 3-car crash in Sharon

SHARON, MASS. (WHDH) - One person has died following a three-car crash in Sharon Friday.

Police responding to the area of North Main Street about 11:32 a.m. for a motor vehicle crash located a three-car accident with two people trapped, Sharon police say.

One person was inside a pickup truck on its roof, and the other was trapped in a van.

A 58-year-old man from Brockton, whose name was not released, was pronounced dead.

Four others were transported to local hospitals with minor to severe injuries.

Police blocked off the road for several hours to clean up the scene.

The road has since reopened.

An investigation is ongoing.

