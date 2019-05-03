1 dead in Bartlett, NH blaze

BARTLETT, N.H. (WHDH) - One person died after a fire ripped through a home in Bartlett, New Hampshire on Thursday.

Fire crews responding to a reported structure fire on Forest Ledge Road about 6:56 p.m. found the home engulfed in flames.

The body of the victim was found inside the house after the fire was knocked down.

The cause of the fire is being investigated by the New Hampshire State Fire Marshal’s Office, the Bartlett Police Department, and the Bartlett Fire Department.

An autopsy is scheduled for later this week.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)