1 dead in Connecticut motorcycle crash

WALLINGFORD, Conn. (AP) — Police say a 29-year-old man died in a weekend motorcycle crash in Wallingford.

Police say Jason Sipes was heading west on Route 68 around 2 a.m. Sunday when his motorcycle left the road at a slight curve and struck a metal beam guard rail.

Sipes was thrown from his motorcycle and was transported to Yale-New Haven Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Traffic in the area was affected for several hours.

Police are asking any witnesses to contact them.

