SOUTH ROYALTON, Vt. (AP) — An Amtrak train hit a vehicle at a crossing in South Royalton, killing the vehicle’s driver, police said.

The crash happened at about 11:30 a.m. Tuesday as the sports utility vehicle was crossing the tracks at an intersection not marked with gates, police said. The driver was the only occupant of the vehicle.

The driver’s name has not been released. The crash is under investigation.

