BOSTON (WHDH) - One person died and two others suffered injuries following a shooting in Dorchester late Sunday night.

Emergency crews responding to a reported shooting on Creston Street around 11 p.m. found three people suffering from gunshot wounds, according to Boston police.

They were transported to local hospitals, where one of the victims was pronounced dead, police said.

The other two victims’ injuries are considered non-life-threatening.

No additional information has been released.

Anyone with information on the incident is urged to contact Boston police homicide detectives at 617-343-4470.

This is a developing story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest updates.

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)