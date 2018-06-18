WORCESTER, Mass. (AP) — A Worcester man has died in an early morning motorcycle crash in the city.

Police say 23-year-old Matthew Kachadoorian was riding on Franklin Street just after 4 a.m. Sunday when he apparently lost control of his motorcycle, struck a curb, went onto the sidewalk, then struck a small tree and a light pole. He was pronounced dead at the scene and it is thought that he died on impact.

The crash was called in by a passerby who did not witness it.

No other vehicles were involved.

The death remains under investigation.

