1 dead in Falmouth house fire

FALMOUTH, MASS. (WHDH) - One person is dead after a house fire in Falmouth Sunday, firefighters said.

Firefighters responding to reports of a blaze at a house on Gifford Street at 5:15 found a single-family home on fire, officials said. Crews found and removed a victim from the home and the fire was controlled in 30 minutes, but the victim did not survive, officials said.

The fire is under investigation. No other information was immediately available.

