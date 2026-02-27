BOSTON (WHDH) - One person has died after fire broke out at an apartment building in Roxbury, according to Boston Police.

Boston police responded to a radio call reporting a residential building fire at 4 Ellingwood Street at approximately 2:55 p.m. Boston firefighters also responded and were able to extinguish the fire.

Police said once the fire was put out, one deceased person was found inside the building.

Boston police are asking drivers to seek alternate routes, since traffic in the area is heavily impacted.

Detectives from the Boston Police Arson Unit and Homicide Unit are investigating.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

(Copyright (c) 2025 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)