1 dead in interstate crash in central Maine

WATERVILLE, Maine (AP) — Police in Maine say a 73-year-old driver has died in a crash on Interstate 95 in Waterville.

The crash took place on Wednesday morning and killed Bertrand Bard, of Fairfield. Police say Bard attempted to pass another vehicle and lost control. He then left the road and his car went into trees.

Police say Bard died at the scene. Police are investigating the crash.

