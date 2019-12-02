1 dead in Maine motel fire

ROCKPORT, Maine (AP) — Authorities in Maine say a 53-year-old man died after a fire swept through a motel room he was staying in in Rockport.

The State Fire Marshal’s Office says Kevin Stanley died on Monday morning. The fire was reported at about 3:30 a.m. at the motel on Route 1. A police officer pulled the man from his room, which was on the second floor, but resuscitation efforts were not successful.

No one else was hurt. An investigation into the cause of the fire is taking place. Police say smoking is likely the cause. They say the fire started in Stanley’s room on his mattress.

Police say smoke detectors alerted other occupants of the motel to the fire.

