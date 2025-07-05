FOXBORO, MASS. (WHDH) - One person has died following a multi-vehicle crash on I-95 in Foxboro on Saturday.

Troopers responded to the crash on the northbound side of the highway prior to Exit 15. The victim’s name has not been released.

Foxboro Fire and EMS, Mass DOT, the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner and Troopers assigned to the Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Section, the Crime Scene Services Section, Troop H Detectives, and the Norfolk County State Police Detective Unit also responded.

