1 dead, multiple injured after car crashes into utility pole in East Boston

BOSTON (WHDH) - One person died and multiple people were injured after a car crashed into a utility pole in East Boston early Tuesday morning.

Emergency crews responding to a reported crash on Chelsea Street around 1 a.m. found a heavily damaged car that had crashed into a utility pole.

One person was pronounced dead at the scene and multiple others were injured, according to Boston police.

No additional information was immediately available.

This is a developing story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest updates.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)