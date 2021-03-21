WEST HAVEN, Conn. (AP) — A fire in a West Haven apartment building left one person dead and sent at least two others to the hospital.

NBC Connecticut reported the fire began Saturday evening in a first-floor apartment of the four-story building that is home to many elderly residents. Fire officials said the resident who died, whom they didn’t identify, lived in the apartment where the fire started.

A neighbor told the TV station she was an elderly woman who used a walker and largely kept to herself.

A next-door neighbor said she saw smoke coming from the apartment and ran down the hall to warn other residents.

“Black smoke was coming from her apartment,” Marcie Davis-Josephs said. “So, I closed the door, ran down the hallway, and told my neighbors to get out.”

Two other residents were taken to a hospital suffering from smoke inhalation, West Haven Fire Chief James O’Brien told the station.

“Most of the people need help walking and getting out so it was a great challenge,” O’Brien said.

