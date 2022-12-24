BOSTON (WHDH) - One person has died, two others are hurt, and several others were forced out of their home after an early morning fire broke out in an apartment building in Roxbury.
Using ladder trucks, fire crews braved frigid conditions to pull people from the multi-family building on Warren Street. Several of the people who were rescued were hospitalized.
One person has died, fire officials said.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
